Ajax’s management will sit down to discuss Manchester United’s latest offer for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez, who wants to leave the club this summer.

Martinez has made it clear to Ajax that does not want to pass up the opportunity to play in the Premier League next season.

Ajax have already rejected bids worth €45m from Arsenal and Manchester United this summer for the centre-back.

The Dutch champions have been holding out for €50m and that is the figure Manchester United have offered in their latest bid.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Ajax management and the supervisory board will sit down for a meeting today over Martinez’s future.

The defender’s willingness to move to England has been made clear to the club and Manchester United have agreed to meet the asking price.

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with the Argentinian at Old Trafford and Martinez is claimed to prefer a move to Manchester United over Arsenal.

Ajax will discuss the offer and take a call on whether they can afford to pass up the chance of cashing in on a player who they bought for €7m.

Manchester United are confident that a deal can be done soon for Martinez to join them on their pre-season tour next week.

However, it remains to be seen how Arsenal respond to the latest development.