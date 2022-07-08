Jules Kounde would still prefer a move to Barcelona but would not wait if Chelsea can agree on a deal with Sevilla for his signature.

Kounde has been prepared to leave Sevilla since last summer when Chelsea failed with bids to sign the centre-back.

The Frenchman was keen on a move to Chelsea but is open to joining the west London club in the ongoing transfer window as well.

But he would prefer a move to Barcelona where he is the top target for coach Xavi Hernandez, who has asked the club to sign him.

However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, he is not willing to wait forever for Barcelona to make their move.

A move to Barcelona appeals to Kounde but he is not keen to wait for them to find the money to sign him.

It has been claimed that he would be happy to join Chelsea as soon as they can agree on a fee with Sevilla.

Chelsea are currently in talks with Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt but the defender prefers a move to Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea turn to Kounde if De Ligt moves to Bayern Munich this summer.