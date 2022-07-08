Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez are missing from their pre-season travelling squad due to loan interest in them, according to the BBC.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his 31-man squad that will be flying out for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a notable absentee amidst uncertainty over his future at the club this summer

Youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage have made their way into the squad.

However, Shoretire and Fernandes, who are rated highly inside the club, are missing from the travelling party.

And it has been claimed that the duo are staying in England amidst interest from clubs who want to sign them on loan.

Manchester United are keen to loan out both Shoretire and Fernandez and both have attracted considerable interest.

The club are hoping to wrap up deals to loan out the two youngsters soon and they will miss the tour with Manchester United.

Phil Jones is also missing from the squad as he will be following a specialist set pre-season programme.