Bournemouth are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of defender Japhet Tanganga this summer, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham are open to letting the 23-year-old leave this summer as he is not a big part of Antonio Conte’s plans moving forward.

He made 19 appearances across all competitions last season, with eleven of them coming in the Premier League.

AC Milan have made an enquiry for him this summer, but it has been claimed that he could make a move within in the Premier League as well.

Newly-promoted Bournemouth are interested in signing him and are in negotiations with Tottenham over a deal to take him to the Vitality Stadium.

The two clubs are discussing both a loan move and a permanent transfer for the defender this summer.

With Tottenham about to sign Clement Lenglet, Tanganga is likely to face more problems in getting regular game time next season.

Tottenham have been very active in the market but are also looking to shift out several players.

Tanganga is one of the players the club are looking to move on in the ongoing transfer window.