Southampton have no intention of selling Everton target Kyle Walker-Peters in the ongoing transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The Toffees are currently dealing with financial issues and boss Frank Lampard does not have a huge transfer war chest to wheel and deal with in the market.

Everton’s only new signing so far into the ongoing transfer window is centre-back James Tarkowski, who was a free agent.

But Lampard is keen to make further additions to his squad and right-back is a priority position where they have one fewer option following the departure of Jonjoe Kenny.

Toffees skipper Seamus Coleman and youngster Nathan Patterson are the right-backs available to Lampard at present, but he has identified Southampton star Walker-Peters as one player he wants to add to his defensive department.

The 25-year-old is suggested to be open to moving to Everton and it has been claimed that Southampton are seeking a fee in the £10m to £15m range for him, with talks between the two clubs reportedly set to be held in the coming days.

However, contrary to claims, the Saints are not looking to sell Walker-Peters this summer.

The full-back was a key player for Southampton last season and they have no plans to cash in on him in the ongoing window despite interest from Everton.

Striker Adam Armstrong is another player linked with leaving Southampton, with a loan move floated, but the club are not looking to sanction an exit on a temporary basis.