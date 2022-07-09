Manchester United are closing in on snapping up shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha, who is available on a free transfer after his exit from Lazio, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils currently do not have a deputy for David de Gea having allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a backup for the Spaniard and they have been scouring the market for one.

The Mancunians identified Albanian custodian Strakosha as a potential target and touched base with his agents over a move for him to Old Trafford following Henderson’s departure.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent having left Serie A giants Lazio this summer.

Manchester United have continued talks with Strakosha’s entourage and are now edging closer to securing his signature.

Another Premier League side in the shape of Fulham were also keen on the ex-Lazio man, but they switched focus to a move for Arsenal man Bernd Leno, while Manchester United are now set to bring Strakosha to England.

The Red Devils have had a slow start to their transfer window in terms of recruitment, but Strakosha is now closing in on becoming their second signing this summer.