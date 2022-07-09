Sunderland are beating off competition from no fewer than eight clubs to land Jack Clarke on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News.

Clarke joined Sunderland on loan in January and impressed with his performances, ending the season with five-goal contributions in 20 matches.

The Leeds United academy graduate is now close to securing a permanent move away from Tottenham, with Sunderland being his destination.

And Sunderland have seen off substantial competition for Clarke, with no fewer than eight clubs keen on him.

All eight came from the Championship, but Clarke was clear that he was only interested in returning to Sunderland.

Clarke has been on the fringes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since he joined from Leeds, having featured in just four first-team games for Spurs during his stay.

The 21-year-old will hope to restart his career with his permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

Clarke has been out on four successive loan spells since his move from Leeds in 2019.