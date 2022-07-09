Sevilla would be willing to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but only under ‘very favourable’ conditions.

Reguilon is out of favour at Tottenham and Spurs boss Antonio Conte is ready to let him depart north London as he reshapes the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The defender’s former club Sevilla have been asked if they would like to take him back to Spain, according to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, and there is interest.

Sevilla are in the market for a left-back, but have indicated they would need very favourable conditions to sign Reguilon.

The Spanish side would want a loan without an obligation to buy.

They would also want Reguilon to take a substantial pay cut on the amount he earns at Tottenham, which would be out of reach for Sevilla.

Sevilla’s conditions make a quick deal unlikely.

Tottenham are due to play Sevilla in a pre-season friendly in South Korea on 16th July, but Reguilon will be not be involved, having been left out of the touring party.