AC Milan are closing in on Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere, with negotiations at an advanced stage.

Leeds have zeroed in on the exciting Belgium international to add another attacking option ahead of next season, but the player is claimed to prefer a move to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have been unwilling to offer as much as Leeds to Club Brugge for De Ketelaere, but the player’s will looks to be proving to be decisive.

His agents have already agreed a contract with AC Milan and now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Ceccarini, the Rossoneri are rapidly closing in on a deal.

They are in advanced negotiations with Club Brugge as they seek to push the transfer over the line.

Unlike Leeds, AC Milan are able to offer De Ketelaere the opportunity to play Champions League football next season.

He scored 14 times in the Belgian top flight last term, along with striking on four occasions in the Belgian Cup.

De Ketelaere also played in the Champions League, turning out in the group stage against Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Manchester City.