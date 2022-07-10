Crystal Palace are happy to keep hold of Luka Milivojevic, despite Fulham joining the hunt for his services, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The experienced Serbian midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park and Inside Futbol understands that he is prepared to move on this summer.

Several clubs are showing interest in signing Milivojevic from the Eagles, with Fulham now having joined the hunt.

The Cottagers are prepared to pay a small fee for the player and add his experience to Marco Silva’s group.

Crystal Palace though are not actively looking to sell Milivojevic and would be happy to keep him at Selhurst Park for the forthcoming campaign.

However, the 31-year-old could face a campaign of limited game time if he stays put at Palace.

Crystal Palace captured the midfielder from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2017 and he quickly went on to become a key player at the club.

Milivojevic clocked 15 games in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last term, along with enjoying five outings in the FA Cup.