Dordrecht general manager Hans de Zeeuw has admitted that his side missed out on signing Leeds United new boy Luis Sinisterra due to Jaap Stam.

Leeds signed Sinisterra from Feyenoord this summer in a deal that could go up to €30m through potential add-ons.

The winger has been brought in as a potential replacement for Raphinha, who is expected to leave the Whites in the ongoing transfer window.

De Zeeuw recalled a situation where his side were in with a chance to sign Sinisterra as part of the cooperation agreement Dordrecht had with Feyenoord.

The Dutch second-tier side liked what they saw of the Colombian in a friendly game, but the general manager revealed that then Feyenoord boss Stam wanted to keep the winger a the club.

He conceded that once the Feyenoord coach wanted Sinisterra in his team, Dordrecht had no chance.

De Zeeuw told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “We had a cooperation agreement with Feyenoord. The intention was that three players would come to Dordrecht per season.

“We thought it was a great idea and really liked it.

“When we played a friendly against Feyenoord it was not quite finished yet.”

The general manager continued: “We wanted him to join quickly, but we were told that Jaap Stam saw something in him and I wanted to keep him with the first team.

“I fully understood that, but I was really disappointed.

“If a coach gives you the good feeling, no player will say ‘no’ to Feyenoord.”

Sinisterra will now look to impress Jesse Marsch during pre-season, just as he impressed Stam, in order to be in the starting eleven when Leeds take on Wolves on the opening day of next season.