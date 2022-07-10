Leeds signed Sinisterra from Feyenoord this summer in a deal that could go up to €30m through potential add-ons.
The winger has been brought in as a potential replacement for Raphinha, who is expected to leave the Whites in the ongoing transfer window.
De Zeeuw recalled a situation where his side were in with a chance to sign Sinisterra as part of the cooperation agreement Dordrecht had with Feyenoord.
The Dutch second-tier side liked what they saw of the Colombian in a friendly game, but the general manager revealed that then Feyenoord boss Stam wanted to keep the winger a the club.
He conceded that once the Feyenoord coach wanted Sinisterra in his team, Dordrecht had no chance.
De Zeeuw told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “We had a cooperation agreement with Feyenoord. The intention was that three players would come to Dordrecht per season.
“We thought it was a great idea and really liked it.
“When we played a friendly against Feyenoord it was not quite finished yet.”
The general manager continued: “We wanted him to join quickly, but we were told that Jaap Stam saw something in him and I wanted to keep him with the first team.
“I fully understood that, but I was really disappointed.
“If a coach gives you the good feeling, no player will say ‘no’ to Feyenoord.”
Sinisterra will now look to impress Jesse Marsch during pre-season, just as he impressed Stam, in order to be in the starting eleven when Leeds take on Wolves on the opening day of next season.