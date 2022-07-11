Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has admitted that the next couple of weeks will be quiet in the transfer window for the Addicks.

The Addicks have made five signings so far in the window, with four free transfers and one loan singing added to the first team picture at the Valley.

Last summer Charlton completed upwards of ten signings and time will tell if they make the same number of additions this time out as they hunt promotion again next season.

Sandgaard though has cautioned that for a period of some time, Charlton will not be very active in the transfer window, adding that finding players has got harder.

Speaking to the South London Press, Sandgaard said: “We were able to get quite a decent amount of signings this early in the window.

“The next couple of weeks are probably going to be somewhat quiet, just because of the nature of the transfer window.

“Then it will heat up again.

“It’s hard to find decent players right now at a decent price.

“That’s just how it is.”

The Charlton owner further revealed that the club will not begin signing players on loan in full force until the last two or three weeks of the window.

“The loan part of the transfers really kicks in during the last week or two of the transfer window, typically”, Sandgaard added.

“We’ll probably not see a whole lot of loans until we get to that point.”

While the Charlton fans can expect a few quite weeks, they will be hoping that the club do the right business, even if it is late in the window.