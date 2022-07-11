Wolverhampton Wanderers have knocked back Everton’s opening bid for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gibbs-White had a stellar campaign on loan away at Sheffield United last term, but several Premier League clubs are keen on snapping him up this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are mulling over making bids for the 22-year-old, while they are joined by Everton in the race for his services.

Wolves do see Gibbs-White having a future at the club, but are not against the idea of selling him for the right price.

And the Toffees made an offer upwards of £20m for Gibbs-White as they look to beat off competition for him.

However, Wolves have rejected Everton’s opening bid for the midfielder and are holding out for a fee expected to be closer to £30m.

Despite strong interest from rival top flight clubs, Wolves are calm over Gibbs-White and boss Bruno Lage will still include him in his plans, even if the player does not sign on fresh terms.

It remains to be seen whether Everton return to the negotiating table with an improved bid for the highly-rated starlet with boss Frank Lampard keen to shape his squad according to his football vision