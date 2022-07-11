Newcastle United and Juventus have made enquiries about Espanyol attacker Raul de Tomas as they mull a potential swoop for him.

Both clubs are on the looking for further additions in the final third and De Tomas, who came through the youth ranks at Espanyol, is on their radar.

Newcastle had been hoping to add Hugo Ekitike from Reims, but their swoop for the striker stalled and they have moved on to other targets.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe rates De Tomas and, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, his club have put in an enquiry into snapping the hitman up.

Newcastle and Juventus want to know De Tomas’ situation at Espanyol this summer as they decide whether to bid.

Espanyol are prepared to let the 27-year-old move on, but want in the region of €35m to agree to a sale.

De Tomas enjoyed a prolific campaign in front of goal last term and found the back of the net on 17 occasions in La Liga.

He scored for Espanyol against a number of La Liga heavyweights, including Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona.