Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has told Manchester United to quickly sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing transfer window.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals and laid on three assists from 38 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils during the 2021/22 season.

Manchester United managed to finish the Premier League campaign only in sixth place and missed out on Champions League football in the process; Ronaldo has now asked to leave as he wants to play in the competition.

Jordan termed the premise that Ronaldo missed the club’s pre-season tour for personal reasons purely nonsensical and stated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner no longer wants to play for the Red Devils.

“It is nonsense that he’s not gone on this tour for personal reasons. He hasn’t gone because he doesn’t want to be at Manchester United anymore”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

Despite being their top scorer by some distance, Ronaldo’s off-the-ball work drew criticism during last season.

Jordan further noted that manager Erik ten Hag does not need a disruptive presence in the dressing room who will take attention away from the work done on the training pitch as part of the rebuild.

“Ten Hag won’t want it, he doesn’t need a revolution with a reluctant participant, a reluctant participant who would occupy far more headlines that he doesn’t need”, he added.

“He needs to build a football club.

“He needs all the things pulled together, not to deal and cater with one individual that’s coming to the end of his career, may score X amount of goals but takes away something from the ability to be able to compete at the top of the division because of the way you have to play with Ronaldo in your team.

“Out, out, out, out, out!”

Despite being 37 years old, Ronaldo is hopeful of lifting the Champions League trophy once more and is angling for a move to achieve that aim.