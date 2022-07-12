Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is of the opinion that academy starlet Miles Leaburn will provide the club with options in the forward department.

It has been claimed that the Addicks are searching for a striker this summer but so far they have made five signings and none of them are in the attacking positions.

18-year-old Leaburn, having put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal, scored twice against Dartford in a pre-season friendly and narrowly missed out on a hat-trick due to some goal line defending.

The Charlton owner is of the view that Leaburn can provide the Addicks with an attacking option in the final third next season and stressed that with the 18-year-old coming out from the academy, it puts Charlton in a position where they are not required to look for other alternatives in the market

Sandgaard insisted that they are in good shape right now with players like Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke, and Josh Davison, but did not rule out the possibility of another addition in the forward department.

“Everybody keeps talking about the fact we need another striker, just wait until you see what Miles is capable of and how fast he is developing too”, Sandgaard told the South London Press.

“We have someone coming up from the academy, so that puts a dampener on the pressure for getting outside strikers in.

“It might still be an option, but we’re pretty well off at the moment with Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke, Josh Davison and Miles.”

The 18-year-old will be looking to clock up some more game time and impress manager Ben Garner as Charlton.