New Nottingham Forest signing Moussa Niakhate was a top target for German side Hoffenheim and they have been forced to change their transfer plans after missing out on him.

Niakhate was impressive in the Bundesliga last season, making 30 appearances for Mainz and getting on the scoresheet four times.

His performances caught the eye of Nottingham Forest and they pursued him with vigour this summer to enhance their centre-back area.

Nottingham Forest were ultimately successful in getting the player’s signature but there were another side interested in him.

Though they have now lost out on him, Hoffenheim had made Niakhate one of their key targets earlier in the summer, according to German magazine Kicker.

The German club are now trudging ahead in search of another centre-back after missing out on Niakhate, having been forced to change their transfer plans.

In the end the prospect of moving to Nottingham Forest seemed more attractive to Niakhate than going to Hoffenheim.

At the City Ground, the defender has a contract until the summer of 2025 and he will be hoping to quickly get to grips with the Premier League.