Barcelona have now officially submitted a bid for Raphinha with Leeds United expected to accept the offer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Raphinha’s patience is set to pay off with Barcelona on the verge of getting a deal done to sign the winger in the ongoing transfer window.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with Leeds for a while and a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs recently. However, Leeds had still not received the verbal offer in an official form.

Now it has been claimed that Barcelona have finally put in their official bid with Leeds for the winger’s signature.

An official offer worth €58m in a fixed fee, along with potential add-ons that could take the final figure to €68m, has gone in.

The negotiations are in the final stretch and Leeds are expected to accept the bid from the Catalan giants.

Raphinha has already agreed on personal terms on a contract and rejected a move to Chelsea in order to get a move to Barcelona.

The deal is now dependent on Barcelona finding space on their wage bill to register the Brazilian.

Barcelona will likely need to move on a few players before they can register the winger with La Liga.