MK Dons director of football Liam Sweeting is of the view that Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will be menacing in front of goal and believes that the Dons have landed a brilliant player in the ongoing transfer window.

The 19-year-old is a product of the West Bromwich Albion academy and before joining Aston Villa, he had a brief period at the Barcelona academy.

The winger spent the first half of last season on loan at League One side Ipswich Town, and in the latter part of the season he went to Swindon Town, where he netted six goals to help the Robins reach the League Two playoffs.

The Dons sporting director is of the opinion that Barry, with his previous experience in League One, will be a great asset for the team and is confident that the winger will prove to be a formidable goal threat for the opposition with his offensive flair.

Sweeting believes that the 19-year-old is a work in progress and stressed that the Dons have perfectly utilised the loan market to land a brilliant player who is improving.

“Louie is an exciting attacking player that we have watched whilst playing Premier League 2 football for Aston Villa Under-23s and through his loan spells at Ipswich Town and, most recently, Swindon Town”, Sweeting told MK Dons’ official site.

“He fits the type of player Liam is looking for in this position as he runs in behind, attacks the back post and is a real goal threat.

“He is very much on the upward curve and is another good pick up for us, utilising the loan market positively, with someone who has had successful experience already in the EFL.

“I am looking forward to his progress continuing with us here at MK Dons.”

Barry will be looking forward to kicking on with his development under manager Liam Manning and he will travel with the team to face National League side King’s Lynn Town at The Walks on Saturday.