The Manchester United hierarchy are set to leave Barcelona without agreeing on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer.

De Jong has been their top target all summer with Erik ten Hag identifying him as the midfielder he wants to add to his squad.

Manchester United have an agreement in place with Barcelona but issues regarding the money that the Catalan giants owe to the Dutchman have stalled the negotiations.

Richard Arnold and John Murtough, Manchester United’s CEO and the director of football, respectively, have been in Barcelona in order to find a solution.

But according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, they are set to leave the city without an agreement to sign the midfielder in the bag.

For the moment, the club are still struggling to find a solution that would be acceptable to both Barcelona and De Jong.

The midfielder does not want to forego the €20m that Barcelona owe to him and the Catalan giants do not want to make that payment.

However, Barcelona also need to sell as his departure would help their plans in the transfer market.

The other option for De Jong would be to reach an agreement on an adjustment to his salary at the Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to abandon their pursuit given the work and time they have put into chasing De Jong.

It has been suggested they have given the midfielder an ultimatum.