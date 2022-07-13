Rangers winger Josh McPake will decide on his next port of call this week as he seeks to garner more experience on loan, according to The Athletic.

McPake spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Morecambe in League One and the second on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Overall, the 20-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions for both the Shrimps and the Super White Army last season, scoring once.

McPake might have made an impression on Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the ongoing pre-season after netting four goals in three games, including a brace for the Gers’ B team in a 6-3 defeat to Glentoran.

With Hartlepool United and Stevenage in League Two and Queen’s Park and Dundee in the Scottish Championship interested in signing him, the Scotland Under-21 international will choose his next destination this week.

Versatility is one of McPake’s dominant traits, having played on either flank as well as in midfield during last season.

The upcoming loan transfer will be the winger’s sixth since his promotion to the B team in the summer of 2019.

McPake has two years left on his current deal with Rangers and will look to stake a claim for a first team spot upon his return to Ibrox at the end of this loan spell.