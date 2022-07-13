Torino have enquired with Udinese about the possibility of a move for defender Rodrigo Becao, who has been linked with Frank Lampard’s Everton.

Il Toro are likely to see their centre-back Gleison Bremer leave the club this summer, with Inter touted to be his destination.

Torino are on the lookout for potential replacements for Bremer and zeroed in on Red Bull Salzburg’s Oumar Solet as a target but his asking price is deemed too high.

The Turin outfit have been looking for alternative options for Solet and have identified Udinese man Becao, who is also on the transfer radar of Premier League side Everton.

And according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati has asked Udinese about a potential move for Becao.

I Friulani have put a €12m price tag on Becao, who is also wanted by Lazio and Napoli in addition to Everton.

The Toffees have already bolstered their backline by roping in James Tarkowski on a free transfer, but boss Lampard is claimed to be keen on further improving the centre-back position.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will push to land the in-demand Becao this summer, with Torino emerging as a team that could join the race for his services.