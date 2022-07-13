West Ham United are discussing the structure and add-ons of a deal with Sassuolo for the signature of Gianluca Scamacca this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers are pushing forward with their interest in the Italy international and are actively trying to take him to the London Stadium this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested but they are not willing to meet Sassuolo’s £42m asking price for Scamacca.

West Ham have made a move and tabled an initial fee of £34m to Sassuolo in order to sign the forward this summer.

The Hammers are active in negotiations with the Italian club and are working on the structure of the deal.

The two clubs are discussing the modalities of the switch and the add-ons that could be part of the deal.

Scamacca is a top target for David Moyes and West Ham are pushing to secure an agreement for him.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers agree to touch Sassuolo’s asking price through the add-ons.

However, it is still unclear whether the Italy international is keen on a move to West Ham given PSG are also interested in him.