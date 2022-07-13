West Ham United’s new first team coach Mark Warburton has revealed that as someone coming from the outside he has been struck by the genuine friendship and camaraderie within the Hammers squad.

The 59-year-old left Championship side Queens Park Rangers this summer upon the expiry of his contract and joined David Moyes’ coaching staff as first team coach, following Stuart Pearce’s departure.

On Tuesday night, Moyes split his squad into two teams and sent them to play against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town and National League side Boreham Wood.

Warburton, who travelled with the Hammers squad that came out 2-1 victorious against Ipswich Town, revealed that he was impressed by the work ethic of the Hammers group.

The 59-year-old further added that during his brief time with the Irons, he observed the very high level the group set for themselves and he stressed how tightly the team are bonded by friendship and respect for one another.

“You can see there is a genuine friendship and respect in the squad”, Warburton told West Ham TV.

“I am new coming in from the outside so I’m always looking around and making a mental note, but I’m very impressed by those players.

“We trained as a group on Tuesday morning and again the standard they set was very high.”

Moyes’s West Ham side will face Reading on Saturday before travelling to Scotland to play against Rangers in a pre-season friendly on 20th July.