Aston Villa would prefer to sell Newcastle United target Carney Chukwuemeka abroad rather than see him join a Premier League rival in the shape of the Magpies, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chukwuemeka has a year left on his contract at Villa and negotiations over a new deal have not gone according to plan.

Steven Gerrard has not taken him to Australia for Aston Villa’s pre-season tour amidst the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Aston Villa are still working to agree on a new deal but several clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing him.

Newcastle are prepared to push to sign him this summer, with the Magpies admirers, but in a blow to their hopes Aston Villa do not want to sell to Premier League rivals.

The Midlands club are pushing the 18-year-old to sign a new deal, though they are aware that they could be forced to sell him.

And if he is sold, Aston Villa would prefer to see Chukwuemeka move abroad.

Barcelona are amongst the clubs European clubs who are keeping close tabs on the teenager’s future at Villa Park.