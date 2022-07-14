Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes that Eagles’ fan favourite Wilfried Zaha is set to stay at Selhurst Park next season, despite being linked with Roma.

Zaha made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles during the 2021/22 season, scoring 15 goals and laying on a pair of assists.

The versatile winger, who has played all across the forward line in recent years, has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Vieira was quick to dismiss the speculation and made it clear that while they could not control the transfer talk surrounding him, Zaha is happy and looking forward to next season with the Eagles.

“I think it’s just a report. I think we are in a period where there is a lot of speculation regarding players”, Vieira was quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

“What is really important for me and the football club is Wilfried came back on time and he’s working well to have a good season. That is what is important.

“After, what’s going on in the papers, it’s really difficult for us to control.

“What I know is that he is happy in our football club and he is looking forward to having a good season in our football club.”

Zaha was recently left out of the Eagles’ pre-season squad for the tour of Singapore and Australia due to Covid-19 entry requirements.

Crystal Palace finished last season in 12th position in the Premier League after Vieira was touted by many to be the first manager to face the sack.