Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher is of the view that Bali Mumba’s arrival on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City will make the Pilgrims even stronger and more competitive in the league.

The 20-year-old joined the Canaries in summer of 2020 from Sunderland and mostly featured for their Under-23s, while also bagging nine first team appearances.

Mumba played for Peterborough on loan during the second part of the previous season, making 13 appearances and scoring the match winning goal on his debut in an FA Cup match against Bristol Rovers.

Argyle finished seventh in League One last season, missing out on the playoffs and Schumacher is of the view that the addition of the right-back into the squad will make their promotion bid stronger for next season.

The Plymouth manager further added that the 20-year-old is an ideal addition to his right-back department and he emphasised that the player will be able to meet the physical criteria needed in that position.

“I am delighted once again that we have been able to add another very good player to our squad, that is going to make us stronger and more competitive as a team next season”, Schumacher told Plymouth Argyle’s official site.

“Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing back department this season.

“The physical demands required in that area of the pitch for us is immense, so having real competition now on both sides will improve our chances.

“Bali, I am sure, will enjoy his experience down here playing for Argyle and hopefully he will improve and develop as the season goes on.”

The 20-year-old will aim to quickly establish himself at Plymouth and help the Pilgrims’ in their push for the promotion to Championship next season.