Napoli are tipped to make moves to snap up Armando Broja soon, while the Chelsea starlet also remains on the transfer radar of Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Broja impressed in the Premier League last season while playing on loan at Southampton from Chelsea.

The Albanian has emerged as one of the most in-demand young strikers in the Premier League, with the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle interested in acquiring his services.

Broja has also attracted interest from abroad with Serie A giants Napoli identifying him as a potential target.

Gli Azzurri are set to receive a fee in the €40m range from the sale of defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea and that coupled with around €11m they save by removing him from their wage bill is to be added to their transfer budget.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli are tipped to use the fee from Koulibaly’s exit to make moves for Broja and Udinese star Gerard Deulofeu soon.

Recruiting young players is a key part of the Naples outfit’s transfer strategy this summer and Broja is at the top of their wish list, while they are set to have more funds to back them up in the market.

Everton are still dealing with financial issues which has restricted their spending power in the ongoing transfer market, while Alexander Isak is another striker target for Newcastle.

West Ham are actively pursuing a swoop for Broja, but they are also on the lookout for alternative options.

It remains to be seen where Broja ends up playing next season, with Napoli also able to offer him Champions League football, unlike Everton, West Ham or Newcastle.