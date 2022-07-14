Dwight Gayle’s proposed loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough has stalled, leaving a cloud of uncertainty surrounding his future, according to The Athletic.

Gayle made only nine appearances in all competitions for the Magpies during the 2021/22 season, failing to register any goal contributions.

The 32-year-old featured in a Newcastle shirt for a total of five games under current manager Eddie Howe, adding up to a total of 13 minutes, all coming off the bench.

Howe did not pick Gayle for the pre-season tour of Austria, opting instead to make the centre-forward train with the academy a week ago.

Gayle was in talks with Middlesbrough over a loan move but that is now stalled, with it unclear where he will play his football next season.

Newcastle, moreover, are looking to clear space in their squad for an additional striker and wide player, though they have yet to be quoted a fee they find reasonable for a wide range of targets.

The Magpies have made Matt Targett’s loan from Aston Villa permanent, while also adding Nick Pope and primary defensive target Sven Botman to their squad this summer.

After the move to Boro fell through, it is unlikely that Gayle can force his way back into Howe’s plans and he will continue to look for pastures new.