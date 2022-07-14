Newcastle United are looking to trim down their squad before the start of the Premier League season, but are yet to field substantial interest in centre-half Federico Fernandez, according to The Athletic.

Fernandez finds himself presently behind Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar in the pecking order at centre-back and is unlikely to dislodge any of them.

Manager Eddie Howe is expected to keep hold of captain Lascelles after his attitude and commitment impressed the 44-year-old, particularly in light of the loss of his starting spot.

Fernandez made only seven appearances for Newcastle during the 2021/22 season, with two of them coming early in Howe’s tenure and none afterwards.

Currently not appearing to be central to Howe’s plans moving forward, the Magpies are looking to move the centre-back on but no substantial offers have come in thus far.

The 33-year-old Argentine has entered the final year of his contract with the Magpies and an extension does not appear to be on the cards.

With only 25 places up for grabs in their 2022/23 Premier League squad, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Fernandez.

The Magpies climbed from the bottom of the table to a creditable eleventh position in the second half of last season and will start the new season at home to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.