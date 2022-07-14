Rangers are keen on Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, but he is only one of the options under consideration for a box-to-box player role, according to the Rangers Review.

Ibrox chief Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to make further additions to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window and is keen for a mobile midfielder.

The Gers have zeroed in on Bayern Munich’s young midfielder Tillman and they are admirers of his talents.

Tillman, 20, has mainly featured for Bayern Munich’s second string, though was handed four outings in the Bundesliga last season.

He is firmly on Rangers’ radar as the club look for a mobile midfielder capable of operating box-to-box.

However, Tillman is not the only option that Rangers have under consideration to take on that role.

The Scottish giants have several other players in mind who they could move to try to bring to Ibrox this summer and are assessing moves for them.

Rangers have qualifying for the Champions League to navigate this summer, while they begin their Scottish Premiership campaign by taking on Livingston in an away fixture.

The transfer window will remain open for the club to make additions until 1st September.