Willem II technical director Martin van Geel has conceded that Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United would be good for his club this summer given the money they would stand to receive from the transfer.

Manchester United have reached a total agreement with Barcelona for an initial fee of €75m and another €10m in add-ons.

The Premier League giants are yet to agree on personal terms with the Dutchman and there are still some issues to be sorted out with regards to Barcelona owing around €20m to the player in deferred payments.

De Jong played for Willem II and RKC Waalwijk before he moved to Ajax early in his career and the two Dutch sides would be due 2 per cent of the fee as part of FIFA’s solidarity payments.

Van Geel conceded that it would be serious money for both his club and Waalwijk and they are closely following the saga.

The Willem II technical director also stressed the importance of the add-ons kicking in as well as the money they would get from the base fee would be paid in instalments as in most transfers.

He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “[This will be] serious money.

“We are keeping a close eye on it in the media.

“If the transfer happens, it would be fantastic for us and RKC.

“The bonuses that actually come into effect ultimately count.

“The basic transfer is paid in instalments nine of out of the ten times, which means as a training club we also receive the solidarity payment in instalments.”

Manchester United are still convinced that De Jong wants to join them despite conflicting claims in the Catalan press.