Ajax are offering more to Rangers than Brighton & Hove Albion in the chase to land Calvin Bassey, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bassey is a man in demand on the back of his standout performances for Rangers last season and is tipped to depart Ibrox this summer.

Ajax have opened formal talks with Rangers, with the club’s coach also having tried to sell a switch to Bassey.

The former Leicester City man is also wanted by Premier League outfit Brighton however and his future is expected to become clearer in the coming week.

Brighton want to pay £15m to take Bassey to the south coast, while Ajax’s proposal could hit £20m after the instalments are paid.

Rangers’ current record sale is £16m from Everton for Nathan Patterson and they look poised to break that when Bassey exits.

The Gers will be hoping that Brighton and Ajax will compete against each other for Bassey’s signature and drive the final price higher.

Selling Bassey would also bring in extra funds for Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst to strengthen his squad.