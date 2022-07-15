Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano’s name is being discussed inside Chelsea as the club seek to bring in more defensive reinforcements this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli but Thomas Tuchel wants two more centre-backs before the end of the window.

Presnel Kimpembe is a target but their interest in Nathan Ake has ended as the player has decided against leaving Manchester City.

Chelsea are now considering other centre-backs as they look at options from across Europe for defensive reinforcements.

And it has been claimed that Upamecano is a player the club’s recruitment team are discussing at the moment.

Bayern Munich signed the defender from RB Leipzig last summer and he made 38 appearances in his first season at the club.

There are rumours surrounding his future given Bayern Munich are actively trying to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

It is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to make a concrete move for him as they are still just considering the option.

Bayern Munich may also be unlikely to entertain offers for the Frenchman even if they manage to sign De Ligt this summer.