Fulham are mulling over whether to table an improved bid for West Ham United star Issa Diop, according to Sky Sports News.

The arrival of a new centre-back in the shape of Nayef Aguerd in the summer has resulted in Diop falling further down the pecking order at West Ham.

As it stands Diop is only the fifth choice centre-back under David Moyes, who was open to selling him in the ongoing window with Fulham emerging as suitors.

But it has been claimed that Moyes has asked his side to suspend a possible sale of Diop, while Fulham reportedly tabled an opening bid in the £12m range for him.

West Ham knocked back the Cottagers’ offer for their star and are thought to be holding out for a fee around the £20m mark.

And Fulham are now evaluating whether to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer for Diop’s services.

The Cottagers want to bolster their backline ahead of a season back in the Premier League and they are deciding whether to make further moves for the France Under-21s international.

A move to Craven Cottage could provide Diop with an opportunity to clock up regular game time, while at the London Stadium he is set to face strong competition for minutes.