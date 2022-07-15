Ajax have entered into formal negotiations with Rangers for the signature of Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, according to the Daily Express.

With Lisandro Martinez on his way to Manchester United in a deal worth €55m, Ajax are now moving quickly to bring in his replacement.

Bassey has emerged as the top priority and Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has already spoken to the player about a move to Amsterdam this summer.

The defender is believed to be keen on the move and it has been claimed that talks are under way between the two clubs over agreeing on a deal.

Formal negotiations are now ongoing between the two clubs as Ajax look to snare Bassey away from Ibrox this summer.

Rangers have already rejected bids for the defender and would have preferred to hold on to him.

However, they are aware that it will be hard to keep Bassey given Ajax are a big club and are in the Champions League.

But the Scottish giants are reportedly looking to get a record fee for a player in Scotland before agreeing to sell him.

Rangers want more than the £25m figure that Celtic got when they sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal in 2019.