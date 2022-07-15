Eddie Howe has bemoaned the high prices Newcastle United are being quoted for players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Newcastle are intent on adding to their forward line this summer and Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby were their top targets.

But the club were forced to abandon their pursuit of the two forwards due to the transfer fees and wages they were quoted, with Newcastle feeling that the clubs and the agents were far away from realistic demands.

Howe stressed that Newcastle are still keen to add to their squad, but conceded that the market is difficult and the club are being quoted substantial fees.

However, the Newcastle boss is still hopeful that the club will be able to sign a game-changing player before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

He said in a press conference: “We are keen to add strength to certain areas.

“It remains to be seen whether we can get a deal done.

“It’s a difficult window, a difficult market, high prices and very limited availability.

“I’m sure we can hopefully land a player who can make a difference.”

Newcastle are looking at other attacking targets with suggestions that the club are now considering a move for Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata.