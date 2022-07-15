West Ham United have already offered a contract to Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca as they push to sign the Italy international.

It appears that the Hammers have a clear run at Scamacca after Paris Saint-Germain moved on from targeting him and agreed a deal with Reims for Hugo Ekitike.

The Italy forward has emerged as the top target for West Ham as they continue to hold talks with Sassuolo over signing him this summer.

They have tabled an initial offer of €40m and West Ham and Sassuolo are reportedly discussing the structure of the deal and potential add-ons.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Scamacca also has a contract offer on his table from the Hammers.

The east London club have offered him a five-year deal worth €3m per annum as part of the negotiations.

West Ham are looking to work out an agreement with Sassuolo, but convincing the player is likely to be the real challenge.

Scamacca would prefer to stay in Italy and may need to be sold a switch to London.

West Ham are trying to sell a project to the forward along with a chance to significantly improve his earning power by joining the Hammers.