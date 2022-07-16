Ajax believe that Calvin Bassey can replace Lisandro Martinez and are armed with the cash to do the deal after agreeing a transfer worth up to €64m to sell the Argentine to Manchester United.

The Dutch giants have hugely pushed up the sale price for Martinez, with the first bid for the defender this summer coming from Arsenal at €25m plus €5m in add-ons.

Manchester United are, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, paying €54m as a fixed fee, plus a further €10m on add-ons.

The deal makes Martinez the Eredivisie’s third most expensive sale, behind only Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

Ajax believe that Rangers defender Bassey is the perfect replacement for Martinez and are moving to snap him up.

Bassey, who has been excused from Rangers’ training camp in order to seal a move away, is also wanted by Premier League side Brighton.

Armed with cash from selling Martinez though, Ajax will fancy their chances of winning the race for Bassey and taking him to Amsterdam.

The Rangers defender impressed the Dutch club with his performances last season, not least in the Europa League, where the Gers reached the final.