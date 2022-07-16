Aston Villa have now decided to sell Barcelona and Newcastle United target Carney Chukwuemeka, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The promising England Under-19 international has so far refused to sign a new contract at Villa Park.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard recently took the decision to leave Chukwuemeka out of the club’s pre-season tour in a clear message to the midfielder.

Now Villa have decided against waiting any longer and they will sell Chukwuemeka.

The Premier League side are claimed to want around £20m to let the midfielder move on; if he runs down the final year of his contract then Villa would only be entitled to training compensation.

Newcastle are admirers of Chukwuemeka, but Aston Villa are tipped to prefer to sell him to a club abroad.

Barcelona want to sign the 18-year-old, however the Catalan giants have been having to work hard on their finances to make signings this summer.

Chukwuemeka came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and his debut came in May 2021, against Tottenham Hotspur.