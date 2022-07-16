Leeds have an offer on their table for Leif Davis but Jesse Marsch is undecided about whether to let him go, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old left-back spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and made just 12 appearances in the Championship for the Cherries

He has a year left on his contract and Leeds have been expected to sell him this summer but his future remains in the balance.

Davis is in Australia for Leeds’ pre-season tour and is expected to be heavily involved in the preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Kieran McKenna wants Davis to head for Portman Road this summer and Ipswich have put in an offer for him.

However, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is in two minds about letting the player go given the left-back crisis in his squad.

Junior Firpo is expected to miss the start of the season due to an injury and Jack Harrison recently played at left-back in a pre-season game.

Davis is the only left-back in the squad at the moment and Marsch is not sure whether he should be allowed to leave.

If Leeds sign a left-back, the 22-year-old could be sold, but for the moment he is part of their plans.