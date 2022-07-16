Manchester United have not been in touch with the agent of Newcastle United target Ibrahim Sangare, despite growing suggestions they are looking to sign the PSV Eindhoven man.

Sangare’s future is under the scanner this summer and PSV Eindhoven have been braced for offers for his services, though at present things are calm around the midfielder.

Liverpool extensively scouted Sangare last term, but have not bid, while Newcastle have the midfielder on their radar.

Manchester United have been claimed to be pushing for the player, but according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, they have not been in touch with his agent.

It is also suggested that Sangare is clear he must be convinced about any club coming in for him to make the move.

Sangare is not determined to leave PSV Eindhoven for the sake of moving and is happy to stay and fight for the Eredivisie title.

If he does stay, PSV Eindhoven are likely to then offer him an improved contract.

The 24-year-old’s current deal at the Dutch giants still has another three years left to run, but the club will look to secure him for longer and reward him with improved terms if he remains.