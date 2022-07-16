Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele has not held talks with Manchester United and is presently heading to see out his contract in France, according to Football Scotland.

Dembele was impressive for Lyon last season, hammering in 21 goals in 30 Ligue 1 matches in addition to providing four assists.

However, his contract with the French club expires next summer and his name has been linked with a number of clubs this summer including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Recently though it was Manchester United who were credited with an interest and it was said that the Red Devils were in talks with the striker’s camp.

However, those claims are wide of the mark and Dembele has not held talks with Manchester United.

In fact, the striker is determined to see out his contract and leave Lyon next summer as a free agent, thus staying put for another season with the French club.

Dembele is a former Celtic star and they are claimed to be the beneficiaries of a sell-on clause in the deal which took the striker from Glasgow to Lyon.

However, it is believed that the sell-on clause is not very lucrative and thus Celtic may not stand to lose much even if Dembele leaves on a free transfer.