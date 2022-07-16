Paris Saint-Germain have not accepted an offer from Leeds United for Arnaud Kalimuendo, while Newcastle United have not advanced their interest, and the player is not certain to move, according to CBS.

Leeds are making signing a striker a priority following the sale of Raphinha to Barcelona and have been heavily linked with PSG starlet Kalimuendo.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Leeds have had a bid accepted and are closing in on the 20-year-old, however that is not the case.

PSG have not accepted any offers for the striker, even though they are open to a potential departure, and are keen to take their time to decide what to do.

Newcastle are also keen on Kalimuendo, but they have not advanced beyond holding an interest in him yet.

Kalimuendo is not looking to depart the Parc des Princes and, having impressed new coach Christophe Galtier, is in the club’s pre-season group heading to Japan.

He is looking to do all he can to convince Galtier to keep him at the club.

PSG have signed Hugo Ekitike from Reims, but Kalimuendo’s departure is not certain yet and if Mauro Icardi leaves the club then he could stay put.

The in-demand hitman will now focus on further catching Galtier’s eye over the course of pre-season as he looks to cling on to his spot at the French champions.