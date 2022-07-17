AC Milan are set to put in a fresh bid for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere on Monday as they seek to agree a deal with Club Brugge.

De Ketelaere is tipped to move on from Club Brugge this summer, but his destination has not yet been finalised.

Leeds want to sign De Ketelaere and are willing to meet Club Brugge’s asking price, however the Belgian has been clear about his desire to join AC Milan.

The Yorkshire giants have yet to give up on the idea of signing De Ketelaere as they are big admirers of his talents, but AC Milan are in pole position.

If the Rossoneri can agree a deal with Club Brugge then De Ketelaere will move to Italy and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they will put in another bid for him on Monday.

AC Milan’s proposal will be around €35m, taking into account bonuses of between €5m and €7m.

The Italians already have an understanding on personal terms with De Ketelaere in place.

If AC Milan are able to agree a deal with Club Brugge then Leeds will have to abandon their interest in the Belgian.