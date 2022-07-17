Rangers are rapidly closing in on Liverpool defender Ben Davies, fuelled by the money they will receive from selling Calvin Bassey to Ajax, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bassey is due to make the switch to the Dutch giants, who were impressed with his displays in last season’s Europa League and see him as the ideal replacement for Lisandro Martinez.

Rangers are set to bank in excess of £20m from selling Bassey and they are ploughing a portion of it into a swoop for Davies.

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers have both tried to sign Davies on loan, but Liverpool want a permanent sale.

And Rangers are closing in on the defender given they are prepared to pay cash to buy Davies and take him to Ibrox.

While the fee is suggested to be on the low side, Preston, as Davies’ former club, will be due a portion of the profit Liverpool make.

Liverpool signed Davies in the 2021 January transfer window for £1.6m when they were decimated by injuries.

He struggled to win over Jurgen Klopp though and spent last term on loan at Sheffield United.

Davies did also not head away with Liverpool on their pre-season tour.