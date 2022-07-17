Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has recalled his prediction towards the start of last season that he would lead the Gas to promotion from League Two.

Barton was not able to save Bristol Rovers from suffering the drop to the fourth tier and then saw his side struggle early on in their League Two campaign.

At one point many speculated that Barton leaving his post was more likely than the Gas getting promoted, but amid the troubles, the boss predicted that his side would go up and insisted there was no doubt about it.

When you know, you know! 😎💪💙 https://t.co/i6EqHXXrPY — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 17, 2022

The Gas did go up, following a thrilling end to the season and Barton was reminded of his prediction on social media.

And the Bristol Rovers boss replied: “When you know, you know!”

Barton is currently in the process of strengthening his squad for a season back in League One.

The boss is keen to lead the Gas into the Championship and his side start their campaign at home against another newly promoted side in the shape of Forest Green Rovers.

Bristol Rovers’ first meeting with one of the division’s heavyweights comes towards the middle of August when they face Barnsley.