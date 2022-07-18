Fulham are pushing to beat Everton to the signature of Maxwel Cornet and could sign him on an initial loan from Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cornet was one of Burnley’s bright lights last season despite the Clarets being relegated to the Championship and has Premier League interest.

Everton want to take the former Lyon man to Goodison Park, but finances are tight on Merseyside and they could miss out on him.

Fulham are now looking to bag Cornet, with the Cottagers claimed to have been in behind the scenes talks for several weeks, and Burnley will accept a loan fee of £5m for the player.

Further cash could then follow based on how Fulham do while Cornet is at Craven Cottage and the club staying up in the Premier League would result in a further £25m payment.

If Fulham do not manage to survive in the top flight then Burnley, who are hoping for a quick return to the promised land under Vincent Kompany, would get Cornet back.

Burnley believe their valuation of Cornet is justified due to how he performed at Turf Moor.

And Fulham now look to be in the box seat to capture the winger, who is currently being omitted by Kompany as he looks to resolve his future.