Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that he would be surprised if Brentford decide to sell Leeds United and Newcastle United target Ivan Toney for as low as £30m.

Both Leeds and Newcastle are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in the ongoing window, with Whites boss Jesse Marsch keen on bringing in more support and competition for hitman Patrick Bamford, while Magpies manager Eddie Howe also wants more options up front

Newcastle have struggled to land any of their top attacking targets in the ongoing window, while Leeds are yet to rope in a new striker and the Premier League duo have Brentford star Toney on their transfer radar.

Toney impressed in the top flight last term for the Bees as he helped them stay afloat in the league and they are tipped to at least consider selling him for an offer above the £30m mark.

It has been floated that Leeds are looking to fork out £30m for Toney, but MacAnthony, who is chairman of the striker’s former club Peterborough United, has admitted that he would be surprised if Brentford sell him for only that much.

The Posh are entitled to receive part of any fee Brentford earn from selling Toney and MacAnthony stressed he would be open to seeing them receive a cash windfall for him.

Asked whether he would welcome Toney’s sale to Leeds for £30m, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “Course, but I’d be surprised if he went for that little”

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds or Newcastle will indeed table bids for Toney in the ongoing window.