Leeds United have made an approach for Bordeaux’s teenage sensation Sekou Mara as they look to further strengthen in the centre-forward position given Patrick Bamford’s injury troubles during the 2021/22 season, according to the Daily Mail.

With primary target Charles De Ketelaere intent on completing a move to reigning Italian champions AC Milan, the Whites are starting to consider other targets for the position.

Arnaud Kalimuendo, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, is another on Leeds’ radar this summer, as is Chilean Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers.

However, the Whites have also lined up another option in Bordeaux’s 19-year-old forward Mara.

Mara scored six goals from 26 appearances in Ligue 1 for Bordeaux last season, but failed to prevent Bordeaux’s relegation to the third tier of French football following their financial difficulties.

Dropping down two divisions is likely to have consequences in terms of having to sell some of their players, with Mara interesting the likes of Leeds, Newcastle United, Lyon and Monaco.

Bordeaux value the French Under-21 international at €15m plus add-ons and are also insistent on the inclusion of a significant sell-on clause.

Leeds are flush with cash following the sale of Raphinha to Barcelona and are also exploring the possibility of signing a new left-back given Junior Firpo’s injury in pre-season.